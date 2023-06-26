Amber Alert issued for woman, baby allegedly kidnapped by man in Los Angeles area

LANCASTER (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol Monday activated an Amber Alert for an armed man who is suspected of kidnapping his wife and infant daughter in Lancaster.

Sabrina Sanchez, 31, and 2-month-old Itzel Sanchez were last seen at about noon Sunday with 25-year-old Efrain Sanchez-Jiminez, according to the CHP.

Sanchez-Jiminez should be considered armed and dangerous, the CHP warned.

"It is believed the victims left with the suspect out of duress and fear for their safety, after he previously committed a sexual assault upon a family member," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department noted in a press statement. "Suspect Sanchez has made recent threats to murder his wife and child and he is believed to be armed with a handgun. Suspect Sanchez should be considered armed and dangerous."

He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a white tank top and silver shorts. Sabrina Sanchez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a red and black dress, pink shorts and black shirt.

Sanchez-Jiminez's car is a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne with a Colorado license plate number of AUI-X94.

News video showed sheriff's patrol vehicles outside a house at 161st Street East and Sweetaire Avenue.

Anyone who sees Sanchez-Jiminez is urged to call 911.

The sheriff's department began broadcasting the Amber Alert at about 12:55 a.m. Monday.

