Amber Alert issued for Washington vehicle possibly in California

(KGTV) — An Amber Alert was issued to counties across California for a 4-year-old girl abducted by her non-custodial mother in Washington.

The alert was issued for a 2005, red Chevy Cobalt with Washington state license plate "BLK 1552" just after 1 p.m. by California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Vancouver Police Department.

Vancouver Police say Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, 4, was taken on Oct. 25, by her mother, 21-year-old Esmeralda Lynn Lopez.

Esmeralda Lopez is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5-feet tall, and weighing about 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Aranza is described as a Hispanic female, with blond hair and blue eyes.

No photo was immediately released one either individual.

The alert was sent to the following California counties: Marin, Napa, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Alameda, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, Merced, Fresno, Kings, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, and Tulare.

Anyone with information of the pair's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

