All lanes, except HOV, closed on I-5 at Encinitas Blvd due to semi-truck rollover

A semi-truck rollover crash is causing traffic issues on Interstate 5.

According to California Highway Patrol, all southbound lanes, except the HOV lane, are closed due to an overturned semi-truck.

Details of what led to the crash remain under investigation. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Drivers should expect significant delays and use caution through the area.

Alternate routes to consider: South Coast Highway, El Camino Real, or Rancho Santa Fe Road.

Click here to view the traffic map.