Alaska tsunami scare serves as a warning to San Diegans to be prepared

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Alaska’s tsunami scare Tuesday morning served as a reminder for San Diegans to be prepared.

A Lifeguard Lieutenant said San Diego’s tsunami warning system is very similar to the city’s wildfire alert system.

“We feel that we’ve been prepared,” said Lt. John Sandmeyer. Sandmeyer said San Diegans would receive a reverse 911 message on their smart phones in the impacted areas if a tsunami threatens the coast.

“Of course, radio and TV would be over it and helicopter patrols, PD door-to-door patrols if necessary,” he added.

People along the coast would then me told to follow tsunami evacuation routes to higher ground, which is usually recommended to be 100 feet above sea level.

Maps of those routes and areas impacted by possible tsunamis can be found on ReadySanDiego.org.