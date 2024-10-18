Trevi Hills Vineyard brings nearby homeowners into winemaking experience

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News reported from the Trevi Hills Winery in Lakeside on Tuesday, where just across the street the Trevi Hills Housing Development sits. The homeowners and the winery have a unique relationship; many of them actually participate in the winemaking process and get their very own wine made from grapes grown on their property.

10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to Mike Larranaga, the winery manager and sommelier at Trevi, to learn more about how the process all works. See the interview with Larranaga at the top of this page.

Peña also interviewed a homeowner whose vineyards have been producing grapes for several years now.

Lorri Bordeaux says being a part of the Trevi Hills winemaking community has been an exciting experience, especially since she gets a personal wine label out of it.

Watch below to hear more from Bordeaux: