Taking a closer look at Scripps Institution of Oceanography's research in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—ABC 10News reported live from the Scripps Pier in La Jolla on Tuesday. The pier has been used for various research purposes for several decades.

The folks at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography allowed our crews to access the pier in July 2023 to see how they've been measuring the ocean temperature and salinity for over a hundred years in virtually the same way.

They welcomed us back out to see how they had maintained a brand new camera in the water at the end of the pier. They're calling it the "Cool Pier Viz." Divers were cleaning the lens and installing some new equipment on Tuesday.

Watch the video in the player at the top of the page to hear from Melisssa Carter about the types of research they're conducting in the waters off San Diego's coast.

You can see a live view from the camera for yourself on the institution's website.