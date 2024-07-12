Mira Mesa Library reopens after quarter-million dollar makeover

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Mira Mesa Library has reopened after a six-week makeover to upgrade the facility.

As part of the Libraries and Parks 2022 Master Plan, the City of San Diego spent more than $230,000 on the project. They installed new carpet across the 20,000 square foot building. Crews also put in new flooring in the community center and added new furniture to the teen study area.

"It's a pretty big space to redo," says Youth Services Librarian Hazel Frigillana. "It is amazing. It feels like we redid our home. When people came in, it was like a brand new library to them."

The biggest physical change came in the children's collection area, where a small, amphitheatre-like "reading pit" was filled in and covered to create more space for a larger book collection. But the library promises, even without the reading pit, they'll still have all the children's programming people in Mira Mesa have come to love.

"We flattened it out so we can add additional shelving because we're expanding our collection," says Frigillana. "Especially our children's international language collection. Our community is very diverse and we're expanding the language collection to meet the needs of our community."

The building turns 30 years old in 2024, and it needed an upgrade. According to the master plan, it still has the original roof, which is nearing the end of its lifespan. The master plan also said there is a $1.4 million backlog in deferred maintenance at the Mira Mesa Library.

While the plan recommends a new, 25,000 square foot library be built eventually, Frigillana is glad they're getting some upgrades to the existing branch.

"It's enough to lift it and brighten up the space so people will say it feels so new," says Youth Services Librarian Hazel Frigillana. "It's a good feeling."

The library will hold a 30th anniversary and grand reopening celebration on Saturday, July 13, starting at 10 a.m. They'll have cultural performances, Library Mascot Odi the Fox and a special treat for kids at the end of the day.