Golf fans undeterred by rain as 2025 Genesis Invitational comes to Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Golf enthusiasts braved the rain to attend the opening day of the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, marking the event's first year at the iconic venue.

"It's a little cold, but overall, being at Torrey Pines is a beautiful place. I've never seen a golf course as beautiful as this one, so I'm excited to be here," one attendee remarked.

The tournament's relocation from Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles to Torrey Pines in San Diego did not sway fans from second-guessing their attendance.

WATCH: Tournament director Mike Antolini musters up "positive vibes" as he predicts a perfectly sunny day two of the tourney. Plus, he provides insight on the mad scramble to shift locations following the LA wildfires.

"When they told us it was gonna be in San Diego, I was still excited to come down. It's a drive, but I'm excited; it's an experience—never done it before," said another spectator.

Despite the less-than-ideal weather for this part of the West Coast Swing, fans were not discouraged.

"I haven't seen where it’s normally played, but you can't get any better than this course. Usually, it's on a sunny day, but even when it's raining, it's still nice," one fan commented.

Attendees were eager to watch their favorite golfers in action.

"We follow Scotty and Rory, and then Max Homa also," one excited fan noted.

Although there were high spirits despite the dreary conditions, many were disappointed to miss a major draw.

"We wanted to see Tiger. We wanted to see Tiger Woods, but since he pulled out, we still just wanted to see some of the best golfers in the world," another fan said.

Local fans, like Melissa and her dad Sunny, came well-prepared.

"Binoculars, camera, cell phone—he's got it all. He's the true fan, and I've got the lineup," Melissa shared. "Oh yeah, the time schedule for the players. Since everything is now electronic, he still loves old-school papers, so we print out all the players and follow each player as they go along."

Many fans expressed their intent to return regardless of the weather.

"It's not gonna stop. It won't stop us. I'd come back tomorrow for sure," one dedicated fan insisted.

Another added, "A little rain is not gonna stop you. It didn't hurt me, and I'm coming back Saturday. God willing. They say the weather is gonna be better, which is good. But if not, we're ready for it."