Enforcement of new 'daylighting' parking law goes into effect March 1; violators face $77.50 fine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego will begin enforcing a law that requires drivers to park at least 20 feet away from crosswalks this Saturday, March 1. Although the new "daylighting" law went into effect Jan. 1, the city's initial efforts have focused on informing and warning people about the law.

Beginning March 1, violators will face a $77.50 fine for parking too close to crosswalks at intersections.

City officials have started painting curbs red in congested neighborhoods like Bankers Hill to indicate the new parking restrictions.

Jose Ysea, a city spokesperson, explained the importance of these measures, like parking rules, traffic signs and speed limits, for public safety.

"It's about watching where you're going and being aware of your surroundings, whether you're driving or whether you're walking," he said.

Ysea acknowledged that congested neighborhoods, like Bankers Hill, will miss the eliminated parking spots.

He advised pedestrians and cyclists to maintain eye contact with drivers and avoid distractions like using their phones to increase their awareness of street conditions.

Efforts to paint all corners with the red curbing are ongoing, with approximately 1,000 completed so far.

Ysea listed some examples of the type of crashes they've seen the city hopes the new law will eliminate.

"We've had accidents where people are parked so close to the curb pedestrians or people even in wheelchairs, you don't see them as you're approaching an intersection, and you can hit them as they're trying to cross the street," he says.

