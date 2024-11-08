Architectural Salvage opens new store in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—ABC 10News was in Barrio Logan Thursday, following through on the reopening of a longtime San Diego store. Architectural Salvage has been a go-to for decades for people looking for unique antiques and vintage items.

However, in January, the store's Little Italy location closed. Now, the store is back open in a new location with a new owner and some new ways of doing business.



Below, you'll find an interview with owner Carrie Clark about how the business is environmentally friendly. Watch the video in the player at the top of the page to learn more about how the business operates and appeals to customers.