Architectural Salvage in Little Italy to close after 28 years in business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An iconic antique store in Little Italy will soon close its doors for good after 28 years in business. The owner of Architectural Salvage told 10News reporter Natalie Chuck she's still getting used to the reality of the situation.

The store, located at 2401 Kettner Blvd., will have a closing sale from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, and people who have shopped there are encouraged to bring pictures of whatever they salvaged in their own homes.