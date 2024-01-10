Watch Now
Architectural Salvage in Little Italy to close after 28 years in business

Architectural Salvage
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 14:01:35-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An iconic antique store in Little Italy will soon close its doors for good after 28 years in business. The owner of Architectural Salvage told 10News reporter Natalie Chuck she's still getting used to the reality of the situation.

Watch the video at the top of this page to hear Elizabeth Scalice's reasoning for saying goodbye.

The store, located at 2401 Kettner Blvd., will have a closing sale from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, and people who have shopped there are encouraged to bring pictures of whatever they salvaged in their own homes.

