ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu reports from community vigil for Israel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu was at the Jewish Community Center in La Jolla Tuesday night, where members of the San Diego community showed their solidarity for Israel.

For days, the community center's focus has been the aftermath of Saturday's surprise attack by Hamas.

The White House says 14 American citizens were killed during the Hamas terror attack, and another 20 are unaccounted for. It's not clear if they are among the hostages taken by Hamas.

Earlier Tuesday, President Biden delivered an emotional and angered denunciation of the terror, and made it clear he expected a forceful reprisal by Israel. The president said he intends to ask Congress to approve more funding for Israel to help it defend its territory and people.

The Pentagon has already begun to deliver critically needed military equipment to America's closest Middle East ally.

Something that Biden didn't mention is the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. CNN is reporting that the airstrikes have overwhelmed area hospitals, and have displaced more than 100,000 people. Earlier Tuesday, Aliyu spoke with the Palestine Charity Team, which has a base here in San Diego as well as Gaza.

They connected 10News to Allaa Abuasaker, who lives right on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

"The United States gets awareness from the president. And today, he mentioned a lot of things about Israel support... But he doesn't even mention Palestinian people, what's happening in Gaza," says Abuasaker. "How many children, how many children they killed. He doesn't mention also that 75 years we are suffering from. This is 75 years — there's a lot of pain inside Palestinian people."

Tuesday's vigil at the Jewish Community Center was set to begin at 7 p.m. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to cover the event as well.

