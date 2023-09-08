10News anchor Wale Aliyu digs into rideshare sexual assaults at SDSU

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Students at San Diego State University are exercising caution as the San Diego Police Department investigates two recent sexual assaults in which women ordered rideshares in the College Area.

As of Thursday afternoon, SDPD told ABC 10News investigators are still trying to figure out if both cases are linked.

We've learned that both incidents happened just days apart off campus, and the students both ordered rideshares. Police haven't released much information about the first case, reported on Aug. 27, but officers say they believe the dirver sexually assaulted the studnet before dropping them off around 70th and Saranac streets.

On Tuesday, another SDSU students came forward to police to report the assault that happened to her on Aug. 19. In this case, the student wasn't alone and had a friend with them. According to police, the two got in the car thinking it was their ride between midnight and 2 a.m. on Rockford Drive.

The driver sexually assaulted the victim in front of their friend before dropping them off a few blocks away, police say.

Students on campus say this is especially concerning, since many students who are still learning the area rely on rideshares to get around quickly.