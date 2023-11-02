10News anchor Nia Watson interviews City Heights Día de los Muertos event organizer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wednesday marked the beginning of the Día de los Muertos holiday honoring loved one who've passed away.

The Day of the Dead celebration in City Heights included the traditional community altars, as well as plenty of food and entertainment.

ABC 10News anchor Nia Watson spoke to Tootie Thomas, one of the organizers of the mid-city Camino de Almas event, about the importance of Día de los Muertos celebrations.

Later in the evening, the event featured a procession by Mariachi Victoria and Bikes del Pueblo leading people to Fair at 44 on El Cajon Boulevard, where the film "The Book of Life" was screened.

Other family events were a part of the celebration. Beginning at 7 p.m., there was a Noche de Catrina contest, focusing on the traditional Day of the Dead skull face painting.