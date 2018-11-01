Airline launches new flights from Carlsbad's McClellan-Palomar Airport

CARLSBAD (KGTV) - A new airline will begin flying from Carlsbad's McClellan Airport, trying to give North County travelers an alternative to Lindbergh Field.

California Pacific Airlines will take off for the first time on Friday, with a flight to San Jose. They also have flights planned for Reno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Phoenix/Mesa by the end of November. The airline already offers flights from Denver to several cities in South Dakota.

"We’ll be flying at least 15 flights a day in the next two months," says CEO Ted Vallas. "We're getting a great reception for it."

Vallas says his airline will offer competitive rates, but travelers will save money in the long run because they won't have to first drive up to an hour to Lindbergh Field or pay to park.

The airline hit a snag on its first morning, however, having to postpone its inaugural flight Thursday. A mechanical problem delayed the airplane in Denver.

Vallas says that's not a sign of things to come, noting that his airline will have a fleet of 15 to 25 planes stationed at all cities it serves.

McClellan Airport has had problems keeping commercial travel. Last spring, CalJet had to shut down after trying to launch service to and from Las Vegas.

Passengers at the airport this week say they're excited about the ability to fly out of Carlsbad.

"It's just a 10 minute drive for me," says Carlsbad resident Walt Stringer. "I live a couple of miles south of the airport, so it’s very convenient."

Information on flights and booking info can be found at the airline's website.