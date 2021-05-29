Watch
Advocates in US push new efforts to bring back deportees

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Refugio Ruiz/AP
Jesus Lopez, who was deported from the U.S. in 2020, poses at his family's carpentry workshop in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, Thursday, May 13, 2021. He's from Guadalajara, Mexico, but his life was in Chicago. After 15 years in the city, he was deported a year ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)
Jesus Lopez
Posted at 8:30 AM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 11:30:19-04

MIAMI (AP) — With President Joe Biden in office, advocates are pushing new campaigns and proposals to bring back immigrants they believe were unfairly deported from the U.S.

One of them urges creating a centralized Department of Homeland Security office to consider requests from deported immigrants trying to reunite with their families in the United States.

It’s a long shot: White House officials have never publicly mentioned the idea, and it doesn’t yet have a supporter in Congress.

But it shows how immigrant advocacy has become emboldened after four years of hardline immigration policies under former President Donald Trump.

It also shows how varied ambitions are among pro-immigrant advocates. Many are focused instead on immigration bills in Congress.

