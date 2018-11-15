90-year-old man reportedly shoots, kills son in Old Town

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are trying to figure out what caused a 90-year-old man to reportedly shoot and kill his son in Old Town Thursday night.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of Juan Street in Old Town around 6:23 p.m. According to neighbors, a 90-year-old man told them he shot his 51-year-old son.

The father and son reportedly lived in the home together. Police say the 90-year-old waited at his neighbor’s home for police to arrive.

The man was taken downtown for questioning, but it’s unclear if there’s been an arrest at this time.