90-year-old man reportedly shoots, kills son in Old Town

Zac Self
9:17 PM, Nov 14, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are trying to figure out what caused a 90-year-old man to reportedly shoot and kill his son in Old Town Thursday night.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of Juan Street in Old Town around 6:23 p.m. According to neighbors, a 90-year-old man told them he shot his 51-year-old son.

The father and son reportedly lived in the home together. Police say the 90-year-old waited at his neighbor’s home for police to arrive.

The man was taken downtown for questioning, but it’s unclear if there’s been an arrest at this time.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top