9 hurt after balcony collapses during Malibu house party

Posted at 12:01 PM, May 09, 2021
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were hurt and four of them were hospitalized after a crowded balcony collapsed during a party at a beachside home in Malibu.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says many as 15 people were on the balcony overlooking the Pacific Saturday evening when it collapsed and crashed up to 15 feet to rocks below.

Four people were transported to hospitals with non-critical injuries. Five other people who fell were evaluated at the scene and declined transport. The incident is under investigation.

