7UP is getting a ‘lime-forward’ makeover

New York (CNN) — 7UP, which popularized lemon-lime flavoring when it rolled out nearly a century ago, is changing its taste for the first time in 15 years.

The soda is permanently reformulating its recipe as it faces increased competition, slightly reducing lemon for a “lime-forward” taste in response to younger drinkers’ thirst for citrus flavors.

“Bringing lime more to the forefront is an improvement, but not that anything was broken,” Drew Panayiotou, chief marketing and innovation officer at parent Keurig Dr Pepper, told CNN. The new formula took two years to develop.

“We always want to make sure that our existing users love it and that it’s exciting for that next generation,” he said.

The changes are especially geared to younger customers.Keurig Dr Pepper’s research shows that 72% of Gen Z and Gen Alpha drinkers prefer citrus-forward flavors, like lime.

That’s reflected in the flipped words “lime lemon” boldly displayed on revamped packaging along with a new vertical logo. 7UP’s refreshed recipe will also be used in Cherry 7UP, as well as zero sugar versions that debut in mid-August.

The lemon-lime beverage category generates $5 billion in revenue in the United States, according to Circana. 7UP is also a key player for its parent company, with its revenue growing over the past two years, bolstered by trendy limited-time offerings like Shirley Temple and Endless Summer.

That’s helped fuel momentum at Keurig Dr. Pepper. Its US refreshment category grew 10% in the second quarter, the company reported last week. It became a $10 billion segment last year, growing nearly 12% compared to the year prior.

“The trend line (for 7UP) is healthy,” Panayiotou said.

Still, the lemon-lime category is dominated by Coca-Cola’s Sprite, controlling a 9% share of 2025 sales. 7UP sits a distant second with 1.2%, according to data from Beverage Digest. Meanwhile, smaller brands like PepsiCo-owned Starry and Poppi and “better-for-you” options such as Olipop and Zevia are fighting for consumers’ attention.

Citrus flavors are in “high demand among established nostalgic brands” amid an “ferociously competitive market,” said Alex Beckett, principal strategist for Mintel’s food and drink unit.

7UP’s changes “shows their personality in a market where personalities really count among the brands,” he said.

Still, there’s risk when you’re changing an established flavor — just look at “New Coke.” But 7UP’s Panayiotou says there’s danger with not changing.

“The biggest risk you have with brands is stagnation and not wanting to evolve,” he said. “If you stay stagnant, that’s when you start losing momentum and sales decline.”

The-CNN-Wire

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