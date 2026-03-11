7 Disneyland workers taken to hospital after backstage chemicals accident

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Seven Disneyland employees were sickened following a mix-up with chemicals brewed up in a backstage area of the theme park Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Star Tours attraction in Tomorrowland to care for the employees, who experienced minor injuries ranging from dizziness to shortness of breath, according to Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department.

A contractor was mixing up some chemicals backstage that led to the hazardous materials alert, Sutter said. The employees were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, but there was no risk to the theme park's guests, he said.

