6.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California coastline

(KGTV) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattled communities along Northern California's Redwood Coast near Eureka on Monday.

The earthquake was recorded at about 12:10 p.m. about 24 miles west of Petrolia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS' "Did You Feel It?" map recorded responses primarily centered around the Eureka and Fortuna areas of Northern California, but responses were recorded stretching as far south as the Bay Area, east into the Chico area, and north across the Oregon border.

It wasn't immediately clear how severe any damage in the area may have been, or whether there are any injuries due to the earthquake.

According to the California Office of Emergency Services, there was no tsunami threat after the quake, though several aftershocks in the 2.5- to 4-magnitude range have impacted the region.