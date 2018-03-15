5-year-old attacked by coyote on Cal State Los Angeles campus

Marie Estrada
10:50 PM, Mar 14, 2018
53 mins ago
LOS ANGELES (KGTV) -- Police at California State University Los Angeles are on the lookout for a coyote that bit a small child Wednesday night. 

Police say the coyote bit the 5-year-old on the leg around 9 p.m., in the 5100 block of University Drive.

CSULA campus officers wounded the coyote after receiving calls that it was acting aggressive toward people in the area, according to our affiliate in L.A

The animal ran off after it was shot. At this time there are no updates on the condition of the child. 

 

