5 dead in fiery crash on Interstate 710 freeway in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - Five people were killed Monday morning and a sixth person was hospitalized when their car crashed into an attenuator on the Long Beach (710) Freeway and was struck by other vehicles, bursting into flames.

The crash was reported at 4:12 a.m. on the northbound Long Beach Freeway at the transition to the southbound Artesia (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Five people were confirmed dead in the car, CHP Officer Michael Nasir told City News Service. Information on their identities was not immediately available. A sixth person who was in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, the CHP reported.

The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down all northbound lanes of the freeway in the crash zone for its investigation. The No. 1 freeway lane was reopened about 6 a.m., along with the transition road to the 91 Freeway, and the remaining lanes were reopened by about 8:30 a.m., the CHP reported.

