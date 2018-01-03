4-year-old sings "Remember Me" to baby sister who passed away

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – Heartbreaking video showing a 4-year-old Texas boy singing to his baby sister who passed away has gone viral.

In the video, the boy named Alex can be heard singing “Remember Me” from the movie Coco to his baby sister who passed away at 4-months-old after being diagnosed with hydronephroses, a condition that affects the kidneys, according to ABC7.

On what would have been Ava Lynn’s first birthday, Alex grabbed his guitar and started singing to his baby sister.

Alex's mother grabbed her phone to capture video of the moment.

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has captured the hearts of more than a million viewers.

Watch the video below: