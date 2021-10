SAN SIMEON, Calif. (KGTV) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 shook Central California Monday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck approximately 11 miles northwest of San Simeon just after 4:40 p.m.

Maps show that the quake could be felt as far south as Santa Barbara.

According to the USGS, the 4.7 magnitude earthquake was followed by a 3.6 magnitude aftershock.