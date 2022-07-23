4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGTV) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 struck just outside Oroville, California Friday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremor happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday night 4.2 miles outside of Oroville.

The quake could be felt as far away as Sacramento and San Francisco, the agency reported. At this time, there are no reports of damage.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

