Watch Now
News

Actions

4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

NorCal earthquake.png
USGS
NorCal earthquake.png
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 21:52:40-04

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGTV) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 struck just outside Oroville, California Friday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremor happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday night 4.2 miles outside of Oroville.

The quake could be felt as far away as Sacramento and San Francisco, the agency reported. At this time, there are no reports of damage.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!