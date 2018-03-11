3.4-magnitude earthquake in Salton City felt as far as East County

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the Salton Sea region early Sunday.

The quake hit just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday a little more than 8.5 miles southwest of Salton City, Calif., with a depth of about 6 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to the website's "Did you feel it?" survey, the shake-up was felt as far away as Julian and El Cajon.

There have been no reports of injuries or damages from Sunday's earthquake.

Several smaller rattles under 1.0-magnitude within the Borrego Springs area were also recorded by the USGS.

The Salton Sea area has traditionally been an area that experienced "earthquake swarms," or sequences of several quakes around the same area.