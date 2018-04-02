33 San Diego elementary schools make state's list of distinguished schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- 33 San Diego County elementary schools were honored under the Distinguished Schools Program by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson Monday.

The program, which returned this year after a three-year break, replaces the California Gold Ribbon Schools Program.

Schools were eligible based on test scores, suspension rates and English learner progress.

“These schools implement outstanding educational programs and practices that help California students realize their potential, and put them on the path to achieve their dreams,” Torlakson said. “Every day at these schools, teachers, administrators and classified employees, working with parents, apply their dedication, creativity, and talents toward providing a great education for all their students.”

See the full list of schools in San Diego County that made the list below: