3 teenagers killed in car crash near Los Angeles

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three teenage boys were killed when the car they were in hit a curb, collided with a fence, and rolled over on an embankment. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at an intersection in Pasadena.

The California Highway Patrol says preliminary reports that the 2005 Honda plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 were inaccurate.

The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger died at the scene and another 17-year-old passenger died at a hospital. The cause is under investigation.