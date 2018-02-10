3 injured in 2 shootings in Central San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Shootings in two Central San Diego neighborhoods hospitalized three people hours apart Friday.

San Diego Police said the first shooting occurred in the 800 block of South 29th Street just before 10:30 p.m. in Logan Heights. A 13-year-old victim was walking from Memorial Recreation Center when a sedan occupied by at least two suspects pulled up behind the teen, according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.

One suspect exited the car and fired several gunshots at the teenager, striking him in the right arm. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the 4-door, silver sedan fled eastbound on Marcy Avenue. The suspects were only described as Hispanic males.

SDPD Gang Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Minutes away, a second shooting occurred in the 1000 block of S. 45th St. about an hour later in Mountain View.

Police said two men, ages 61- and 63-years-old, were outside the Willie Henderson Sports Complex when a vehicle drove past. The car made a U-turn and came back toward the men, police said.

One of the occupants of the vehicle fired several rounds at the men, striking one man in the left thigh and the other in the right calf.

Police said one victim drove himself to a hospital while the other was found when officers arrived at the scene. Both men were receiving care for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect descriptions were given for the second shooting. San Diego Police Southeastern Division is investigating.

SDPD told City News they are not aware of any connections between the two incidents.