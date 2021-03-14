3 adults, 2 kids killed in suspected DUI crash in California

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two children and three adults were killed in a single-vehicle crash on a central California highway.

The highway patrol says the driver is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the Toyota veered off Interstate 5 just south of Stockton Thursday night.

The vehicle crashed through a road sign at a high speed and hit a tree near French Camp. The driver was identified only as a 33-year-old Stockton man. Ages and identities of the other victims were not immediately released.

