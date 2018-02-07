25 more people have died from the flu in San Diego County; number of Influenza B cases on the rise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- 25 more people have died from the flu over the last week in San Diego County, according to Health and Human Services.

Health officials also say the number inf Influenza B cases are on the rise this week.

So far this flu season, 231 people have died from the flu. The ages of deaths range from 1 to 101.

“A high number of deaths can typically be associated with severe seasons when the influenza A/H3 virus causes most of the illnesses,” said Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The flu is still going strong and we’re seeing an increase in influenza B cases which typically occur later in the flu season. That is why it’s important that people continue getting vaccinated and taking other preventive measures.”

Wooten added that though this flu season is severe, the County’s broad surveillance and use of reporting systems are also contributing to the high local counts of flu deaths compared to previous years.

Officials say the number of people showing up at emergency departments due to the flu has decreased within the last week from six to five percent.

Over the last week, there were 835 cases of lab-confirmed flu. So far this season, there have been more than 15,000 lab-confirmed flu cases. By this time last flu season, 2,777 people in the county had been diagnosed with the flu.