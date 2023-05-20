2 workers injured in gas leak at Padres' Single-A affiliate stadium in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KGTV) — Two peopled were injured during a gas leak at the stadium for the San Diego Padres' Single-A minor league affiliate on Friday.

The gas leak at Lake Elsinore Diamond, the home of the Lake Elsinore Storm, happened around 4:20 p.m., according to a spokesperson for CalFire in Riverside County. The spokesperson also confirmed that two people suffered moderate injuries and that the gas company was on scene to help cap the leak.

ABC 10News specifically asked if an explosion happened at the stadium; however, the CalFire spokesperson was not able to confirm if that was the case as of 6 p.m. Friday.

The San Diego Padres issued a statement around 5:30 p.m. saying the Storm's game was postponed because of the gas leak.

“Tonight’s game in Lake Elsinore has been postponed due to an accident in the home clubhouse. While no players were involved, our thoughts and prayers go out to the contracted workers who were injured," the statement says. "We will be providing assistance to the Storm and those affected by the incident, and we will provide updates on their game schedule when appropriate.”

The Lake Elsinore Storm announced on Twitter that Saturday's game would be postponed "until further notice" as well because of the incident.

Due to an incident at the stadium, today and tomorrow’s game will be postponed until further notice. https://t.co/FEwlDiHGY7 — Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball (@Storm_Baseball) May 20, 2023

GAS LEAK in Lake Elsinore - rpt @ 4:21p.m. 500 block S. Diamond Dr. Firefighters on-scene of gas leak with injuries. Two patients were transported to area hospital with moderate injuries. @socalgas requested and en-route to assist w/gas line. #DiamondIC pic.twitter.com/Z6XU8SutQ5 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 20, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our newsroom gathers the latest information.