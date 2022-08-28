Watch Now
News

Actions

2 people fatally shot and bicyclist killed in Oakland

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:08 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 01:08:16-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed in a confrontation in Oakland and the dead included the suspect who initially opened fire and a bicyclist who was run over as the suspect tried to get away, officials said.

The East Bay Times reported that a man was shot and killed Friday night in the city's West Oakland neighborhood and that the suspect tried to flee in a vehicle.

Friends of the victim fired at the suspect, killing him. Then the vehicle he was in crashed into the bicyclist, killing him, the newspaper reported.

Oakland police said in a statement Saturday that no arrests have been made.

The victims' identities have not been released pending notification of family, the statement said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Local News

Give a child a book bins at North Island Credit Union