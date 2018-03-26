2 killed in violent Escondido crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Two people were killed in a violent vehicle collision at an Escondido intersection that forced street closures late Sunday night.



The crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on El Norte Parkway and Ash Street, according to Escondido police.



A witness told 10News he believed a Dodge Charger ran a red light and collided with a Ford Mustang in the intersection.



Police confirmed one of the cars ran a red light, but they could not confirm which car committed the violation.



One person was ejected from the Mustang and landed in the front yard of a nearby home. That person was declared dead at the scene, and another person inside the Mustang was also killed in the crash.



The Charger’s driver and another person from the Mustang were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



The crash forced police to close El Norte Parkway between Conway Drive and Fig Street. Ash Street was closed between Sheridan Avenue and Ball Avenue. Closures were in effect as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.



