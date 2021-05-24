2 ex-California officers charged with bribery in car scheme

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former California Highway Patrol officers have been charged with accepting $35,000 in bribes in exchange for falsifying records for exotic cars.

Jessie Anthony Carrillo and James Yao Kuo pleaded not guilty during their arraignment Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court on one count each of conspiracy and three counts of accepting a bribe. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Authorities say Carrillo and Kuo conspired to alter documents intended for Carfax and the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles for two so-called “gray market” vehicles in 2016 and 2017.

Such vehicles are imported into the U.S. but may not meet California safety or emission standards.