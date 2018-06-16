2 dead in small plane crash near San Bernardino

HESPERIA, Calif. (KGTV) - Two people are dead following a plane crash near a Southern California airport Friday.

Just after 5 p.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a plane crash on Summit Valley Rd., just south of Hesperia Airport and north of downtown San Bernardino.

Crews arrived to find the single-engine plane engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, authorities confirmed two people died in the crash.

FAA and NTSB investigators were called in to probe the crash. No information on a possible cause of the crash has been released. It's also not clear where the plane was heading to or coming from when the crash occurred.

During the crash, debris struck a nearby vehicle though no one was injured.