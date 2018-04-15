18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Valley Center crash

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. -- An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a head-on crash with a sedan in Valley Center Saturday.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Mac Tan Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the 18-year-old was riding his motorcycle at a high speed when he came to a bend, lost control of the bike and slid into the opposing lane of traffic.

The teen was the struck by 2004 Kia Spectra, CHP say.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the sedan was uninjured.

Officers say driving under the influence hasn’t been ruled out as a possible factor in the crash.