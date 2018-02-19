17-year-old shot in suspected gang-related shooting in Golden Hill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Detectives are searching for two suspects who shot a 17-year-old in the back in Golden Hill Sunday, according to San Diego Police.

The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Treat Street around 9:20 p.m.

The teenage boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

San Diego Police said the shooting is suspected to be gang-related and detectives are searching for two suspects.

The two suspects were described by police as Hispanic men driving a white or silver sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to gall the San Diego Police gang unit at 619-531-2847 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.