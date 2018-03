SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Lifeguards Thursday rescued a 17-year-old girl who fell while hiking at Blacks Beach.

Lifeguards say the teen was hiking with three other people near Box Canyon when she fell, injuring her leg. The other hikers were uninjured and lifeguards were able to bring them to safety.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter had to be used to rescue the 17-year-old.

