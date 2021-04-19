Watch
14 rescued as boat sinks off Southern California

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Steve Reusch
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 15:30:36-04

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Fourteen people were rescued from the ocean off Southern California after their boat sank during a weekend outing.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says the 41-foot-long boat began taking on water outside the entrance to Newport Harbor around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Another vessel took the boat under tow but it was sinking quickly and was almost submerged when deputies arrived.

All 14 people on the stricken boat jumped into the water and were saved by harbor patrol, lifeguards and good Samaritan vessels.

The cause of the sinking is under investigation.

