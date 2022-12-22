ABC 10News producer Erica Gonzalez dies

The ABC 10News team has lost an important member of our family.

Erica Gonzalez, one of our talented morning show producers, passed away overnight.

Gonzalez was a creative and passionate person who not only served our viewers, but her country as well.

The three biggest loves in her life were her family, the flag and the Friars.

She was a proud mother to her son, Brandon; she glowed as she talked about his achievements in high school. One of her best days was when he graduated in April.

The two shared a passion for Padres Baseball, attending many games at Petco amongst the Friar Faithful. One of her favorite players was Mister Padre Tony Gwynn. She also loved San Diego Chargers legend Junior Seau.

When the United States was reeling from the tragedy of 9/11, Erica was compelled to join the Marine Corps. She served proudly for eight years.

As the old mantra goes: Once a Marine, always a Marine. Erica was behind the coverage of many ABC 10News military stories that aired in 2022.

Erica attended Grossmont College and graduated from San Diego State. Most early mornings in the newsroom, you'd find her typing away with her Aztec hat on.

Years before becoming a full time producer, Erica interned with Team 10, our station's investigative unit.

News was in her blood, and after spending some time producing in her hometown of El Paso, Texas, she couldn't wait to get back to San Diego earlier this year.

A friend to many, Erica's dry sense of humor made the news team laugh in the early morning hours, and will forever stay with those who loved and cared about her.

If you'd like to support the Gonzalez family during this difficult time, you can head to their GoFundMe page here.