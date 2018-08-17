105-year-old SDSU graduate finally receives diploma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 105-year-old World War II veteran is set to receive his college diploma 83 years after graduating.

Bill Vogt, who was one of the first students to set foot on San Diego State University's campus after it opened in 1931, will receive his diploma in commerce retro-dated to Feb. 1, 1935, on Thursday.

Vogt graduated from SDSU mid-year in 1935 but never got a printed diploma. He is the last remaining SDSU student to have attended classes at the university's old campus in University Heights, according to the school.

The special presentation comes after Vogt elected to become a lifetime member of SDSU Alumni in May, a special alumni program offered by the university. He's also believed to be the oldest person ever to become an Alumni lifetime member, the school added.

The WWII veteran served in the US Navy, and also served in the Korea and Vietnam wars. He's spent several years working on the East Coast as well since his graduation.