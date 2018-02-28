SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A heated debate broke out Tuesday night, as San Diego County parents discussed the rising number of school threats.

One of the latest -- hateful, spray painted messages threatening violence at Rancho Bernardo High School.

An act of vandalism so terrifying, the school stepped up to help police find the person behind it. They are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect, said Principal David LeMaster.

"It starts at home, guys," said one parent. "Stop pointing the fingers at them and step up for yourself and know what your child is doing."

There is still a lot of fear in at the school. It's only been one day since someone painted the threatening around campus. Words like "school shooting, Florida was nothing" and "murder, blood, chaos" have parents questioning the safety of their children.

"These images are quite frightening to be honest with you," Michelle Perry said. Her 15-year-old daughter texted her that morning after she saw the graffiti. "I immediately texted (my daughter) back. I texted her the pictures, I said 'you need to go to the office. You need to figure out what's going on.'"

Perry attended the school meeting Tuesday night to talk more about how parents and faculty are going to keep their kids safe.

Principal David LeMaster calls the message a hate crime and terroristic threats -- saying the school is working with police to catch the person who did it.

A second meeting will be held at the school Thursday at 3 p.m. Parents hope to continue the conversation and brainstorm ways to make sure students stay safe.