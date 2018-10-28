10 detained after shots ring out in Bonita

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Deputies are investigating after gunshots rang out in Bonita overnight Sunday, leading to the detainment of 10 people.

Authorities were called to the 5400 block of Robinwood Road after receiving reports of gunshots around 3:55 a.m. Sunday.

After finding shell casings, nine residents were taken into custody. While checking the area, deputies heard 10 more shots being fired before a man, later identified as Salvador Barajas, 25, ran from the area.

Following a brief search, Salvador was found by a K9 and taken into custody. Barajas was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation before being booked into jail for negligent discharge of a firearm.