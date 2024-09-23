1 person killed in mid-air crash of two vintage planes in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (CNS) - Federal authorities are investigating a mid-air crash of two planes in Los Angeles County's Antelope Valley that led to the death of one person.

One person escaped the crash with no injuries; another person died in the crash in Lancaster.

The crash occurred about 12:50 p.m. Sunday, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster station.

One of the planes came down in the area of 47th Street East and Avenue F, and the other in the area of 60th Street East and Avenue G, Capt. Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told City News Service.

It was unclear which plane was carrying the person who died. Federal authorities were looking into the cause of the crash.

"NTSB is investigating the midair collision of a Yakovlev Yak-52 and Nanchang CJ-6A near Lancaster, California," the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

The Yak-52 was described as a vintage Soviet-era aircraft, and the CJ- 6A a decades-old Chinese plane.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.