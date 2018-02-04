1 injured, security guard hit by car after shooting near El Cajon bowling alley

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - Police are searching for a suspect responsible for opening fire and injured one person at a popular East County bowling alley.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday near Parkway Bowl, according to El Cajon Police Department. A confrontation started at the bowling alley, police said, and led up to the shooting nearby.

One man was shot and rushed to a nearby hospital. He faces non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A security guard trying to break up the confrontation was hit by the suspect's car. The guard received minor injuries and didn't need to be taken to the hospital, police added.

The gunman responsible for the shooting fled the scene. Police have not released a description of a suspect.

It's unclear what exactly led to the shooting.