1 dead in New Year's Day collision in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV/CNS) - One person is dead following a collision in San Diego's South Bay early New Year's Day.

The victim was killed on northbound Interstate 5 at the H Street offramp after their vehicle became disabled and other vehicles crashed into it shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Officers were still investigating the scene and speaking with witnesses as of 7 a.m. Monday.

Multiple lanes of traffic were closed as CHP officers investigated. All lanes along NB I-5 were reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

10News live traffic conditions