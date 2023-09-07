New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Lego set features the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage

Three years after a dedicated fan created a Lego version of the Sanderson Sister’s home from the Disney film “Hocus Pocus,” an updated and scaled-down version of the set has officially become a reality.

The new Disney “Hocus Pocus”: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage is for sale now, giving you plenty of time to build it before Halloween.

Inspired by the 1993 film, this Lego Ideas set includes everything you need to build the sisters’ cottage, plus a graveyard and seven minifigures: Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson; Max and Dani Dennison; Allison Watts; and black cat Thackery Binx.

Lego

The cottage can be opened in multiple ways to view the inside. And the detailed interior includes a museum gift shop, a cauldron with a Lego light brick to create a “fire” underneath, the movie’s Book of Spells, and the witches’ bedroom, which includes cages hanging from the ceiling where they put their victims before “sucking the lives” out of them.

The side room where the witches capture Dani can detach, and you can even turn the water wheel outside to make pink “smoke” come from the chimney. There’s even a cute little graveyard Easter egg referring to the set’s creator, designer Amber Veyt.

Fans will also notice a handful of fun accessories like a green lightning spell, Dani’s trick-or-treating pumpkin bucket and the broom, mop and vacuum cleaner the witches have to fly on after their real brooms are stolen on Halloween night.

Lego

The cottage measures 11 inches tall, almost 11 inches wide and 10 inches deep. The gate/graveyard can also stand alone and hold all the characters if you want to keep the cottage empty.

With 2,316 pieces, the set is for ages 18 and up. It is priced at $229.99 and there is a limit of one per order.

Lego has a handful of other movie-inspired sets as well, including one inspired by another beloved ’90s holiday movie: “Home Alone.”

The “Home Alone” Lego house has 3,955 pieces and stands 11 inches tall and 14 inches wide. The front of the house opens to show the rooms in the home and the traps Kevin sets up to catch the Wet Bandits.

What movie would you like to see turned into a Lego set?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.