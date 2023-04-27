New garden highlights fight against child abuse

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is teaming up with nonprofit Promises2Kids tackle child abuse. A garden of dozens of pinwheels now sits outside the county administrtive center in downtown, a symbol of hope.

It's really to honor all of those individuals who have experienced child abuse," said Tonya Torosian, CEO of Promises2Kids. "To lift up our voice to say 'we're gonna be part of the solution.'"

The county says, in 2021 and 2022, child welfare services received more than 39,000 reports of abuse representing more than 60,000 children.

For Makayla Scott, the fight against child abuse is personal. Abuse forced her to leave home at a young age.

"My journey in foster care began in kindergarten. I was separated with my four siblings due to drug and alcohol abuse, and neglect," said Scott. "I want to change the narrative for my siblings. So that's why I have two of them, so that they don't fall into the system."

Scott also takes care of her two kids, works as a peer mentor with Promises2Kids and plans to graduate with her bachelor's degree next spring. The secret to her success?

"I had to work with Promises2Kids and mentors, to work through those feelings, thoughts and emotions," said Scott. "And I want to help youth be able to do the same thing."

Scott hopes the new garden will inspire more people to help.

"You can be the difference between someone suffering from depression, anxiety. And instead being a very successful parent, or being an advocate for their community in the future," said Scott.

Promises2Kids works with foster youth and survivors of childhood abuse. If you want to volunteer or donate, you can find more information on their website.